LICKING TWP. – Two Knox residents were cited for violating game laws on Nov. 28 at approximately 2:50 p.m. near McCall and Callensburg roads in Licking Township.
Wilbert Showers, 80, unlawfully removed a big game animal from the location of its kill without first completing a game kill tag. He also unlawfully aided, attempted or conspired to hunt for or take possession of game or wildlife that was not properly marked, or hunted, trapped or took any game contrary to the provisions of the title. Wilbert Showers also allegedly hunted game or wildlife without wearing the minimum requirement of fluorescent orange.
In addition, Staci L. Showers, 47, was cited for trespassing on land belonging to someone else without authorization.
All charges were filed Dec. 16 by Game Warden Steven Ace with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.