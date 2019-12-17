HARRISBURG — Figures released this week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board show total gaming and fantasy contests revenue generated in the Commonwealth during November was 13 percent above revenue generated in November a year ago.
Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, retail and internet sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals. The Board has posted separate reports for these types of gaming on its website, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.
Total tax revenue generated collectively through all forms of gaming and fantasy contests was $119,246,642 during November of 2019 compared to $107,484,470 in November 2018.
Slot Machines
November’s gross revenue from slot machines at the 12 casinos was $189,333,840, a 3.4 percent increase in revenue when compared to the $183,069,177 generated in November 2018.
The average number of slot machines operating on a daily basis was 24,125 during November 2019 compared to 25,316 at the casinos in November 2018.
Tax revenue from the play of slots machines in November of this year was $97,676,629.
Table Games
Table games revenue for November 2019 was $74,739,560, an increase of 4.8 percent over November of last year when revenue was $71,287,066.
Total tax revenue from table games play during November was $11,999,993 with an average of 1,270 tables in daily operation statewide.
Internet Casino Gaming
Casino games offered online generated gross revenue of $9,655,811 during November. That figure is 95 percent higher than the previous month of October 2019 when revenue was $4,942,934.
Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play during November was $3,480,569.
Sports Wagering
November’s total sports wagering from both retail and online outlets was $316,468,264, 31 percent above the previous month’s wager total of $241,186,066. At the same time, the taxable revenue figure for November of this year was slightly lower than October 2019, $14,720,686 compared to $14,948,249.
Video Gaming Terminals
Total adjusted revenue for November 2019 for video gaming terminals (VGTs) was $659,288 compared to $466,389 in October, an increase of 41 percent. Each of the establishments operated the maximum of 5 machines. By the close of November, two operators had placed VGT’s in a total of 15 truck stop establishments.
Tax revenue collected from the play of VGTs through November was $342,830.
Fantasy Contests
Fantasy Contests revenue was $2,981,157 in November 2019, a decrease of 8.02 percent over November of last year when revenue was $3,241,161.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004’s Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes online casino games available to date on five sites; sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at 12 locations and through eight online outlets; video gaming terminals (VGTs) offered as of this date at 17 qualified truck stops; fantasy sports contests through eight providers; and, online games at airports.
The mature land-based casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new “mini-casinos” that are expected to begin operation over the next two years.