Officials in Pennsylvania’s Gaming Control Board have doubled down on assertions that overall gambling revenue across the commonwealth reached record highs in 2018.
“They did have their best year ever,” Kevin O’Toole, executive director of the Gaming Control Board, said of the $3.25 billion in gambling revenues generated at casinos in 2018 at a recent hearing with members of the House Appropriations Committee.
In January, further study of the 2018 figures revealed the past year actually was, once inflation was factored into the equation, the worst on record since table games became legal in Pennsylvania in 2010.
During questioning at the Feb. 27 committee hearing, Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Philipsburg, asked O’Toole to provide an assessment of gambling revenues in the broader picture of tax relief for Pennsylvanians.
“How are we doing with our mission?” Conklin said of the pledge to use the revenues to help homeowners, school districts and fire companies. “Are we really making a substantial benefit … with these grants?”
O’Toole, responding to the question, said he did not have on hand specific data as it relates to the relief from revenues this past year. He said Jen Swails, secretary of the budget, would certify the amount of property tax relief.
“I believe that occurs in April of each year,” O’Toole said. “Hopefully (2018 property tax relief) will be a figure that meets or exceeds previous years.”
The recent allowing of sports wagering at casinos across Pennsylvania also was asked about by several lawmakers throughout the appropriations committee hearing.
O’Toole said seven petitions for sports wagering have been filed with the Gaming Control Board since mid-November.
“We have received $60 million, and it has been deposited into the commonwealth’s general fund,” O’Toole said.
Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, asked if sports wagering would extend to an online option in the future. Struzzi pointed to his largely rural district as an example of an area of the commonwealth where an online option would be beneficial.
Currently, O’Toole confirmed a physical casino is the only place where sports wagering can occur in Pennsylvania. The Gaming Control Board is seeking legal authority to pursue an online component.
“We’re working to get to the point where we can get the go-ahead on that,” O’Toole said.
The topic of gambling addiction also cropped up several times throughout the hearings. Lawmakers asked O’Toole about the mechanisms in place to address possible overuse of what legally is intended as a solely entertainment option.
“Is there something that shows that their bank account is going down?” Rep. Marcia Hahn, R-Wind Gap, said. “If they’re spending their whole life savings, how [is the Gaming Control Board] going to monitor that?”
O’Toole said state gaming officials travel across Pennsylvania and meet with disparate constituents to address the warning signs of gambling addiction and related issues.
“The most effective tool is our self-exclusion list,” O’Toole said. “The vast majority of people that sign up abide by their commitment and stick to it.”
Since its introduction about a decade ago, O’Toole said an estimated 13,000 Pennsylvanians have signed their name to the self-exclusion list, which is an imposed ban on gambling at all casinos across the commonwealth. It requires a face-to-face meeting so participants understand the full impact of the commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.