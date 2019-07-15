MONROE TWP. – Forty-four members and guests of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion on July 9.
In preparation for the club’s upcoming Flower Show on Aug. 17, “Down on the Farm” was the theme for this meeting with red checkered tablecloths and a basket of fresh flowers adorning each table.
This meeting was hosted by the Clarion/Clarion-Limestone group and co-chaired by Patty Austin and Carm Dunkerly. Lee Ann Ishman, President, called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
The guest speaker, Lorrie Vecellio, owner of Phillips Kifer Flowers, shared a few “tricks of the trade” and designed a number of fresh functional pieces using regular household items.
The business meeting followed in which committee reports were presented by Janice Hartle, Linda Smith and Darlene Hartle. Hartle, co-chairperson of Civic Development thanked Lee Ann Ishman and Karen Vandermeer for helping her plant annuals at the Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital.
She told members volunteers would be needed to clean up the Clarion River Hill in the fall. Linda Smith, Garden Therapy chairperson, discussed the meaning of muses.
Darlene Hartle, co-chairperson of Ways and Means/Special Projects, said she is collecting items for the Chinese Auction baskets and jewelry for the Wreath Fundraising Event at C&A Trees in November.
The remainder of the meeting focused upon planning for the Club’s National Garden Club Small Standard Flower Show to be held from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 17, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
This event is open to the public and admission is free.
Kay John gave instructions to members about filling out the Horticultural Division entry form. All garden club members were encouraged to participate by entering a plant specimen grown from seeds, cuttings or mature plants.
The next meeting of the club will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Sons of Italy in East Brady. The program is titled “Forum and Mock Flower Show” with Lee Ann Ishman and Kay John giving members an opportunity for last minute questions and to develop an understanding of how the judges will look at the event.