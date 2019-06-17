NEW BETHLEHEM – Thirty-six members and guests of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem on Tuesday, June 11.
Lee Ann Ishman, president, called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
She read “Enjoy Challenges” by Joyce Meyer as inspiration for members as they prepare for the upcoming Aug. 17 Small Standard Flower Show “Down on the Farm.” The show is free to the public and will be held from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
Shirley Loose, membership chairperson, inducted Susan Lantelme as a new member from Sligo.
Susan Rosendahl introduced Linda Stahlman as the guest speaker for the program titled “A Close-Up Look at the Rose Parade.” Stahlman shared her three-day volunteer experience with her husband Paul, and Toni and Keith Stahlman working on the 2010 and 2016 Rose Parade floats in Pasadena, Calif.
Jan Hartle, co-chairperson of civic development, reported four members weeded and planted at the Blue Star Memorial; a back garden was cleaned at the Cancer Center.
Volunteers will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 17 or Tuesday, June 18 (rain date) to plant the Cancer Center garden.
Linda Smith, garden therapy chairperson, shared a recipe for making “rose water.” She announced the “Van Gogh in Bloom” show at Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh.
Members voted to contribute $62 (a dollar for each member) to Penny Pines to support conservation at the Allegheny National Forest Area at Tionesta Creek.
The meeting concluded with discussion about the Flower Show’s General Rules and the Divisions: Horticulture, Design and Education.
Every member of the Club was encouraged to participate in this 90th year celebration for the public.
New Bethlehem was thanked for hosting the luncheon and especially the co-chairs: Barbara Andrews, Susan Rosendahl and Linda Smith.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.
The program will feature Lorrie Vecellio, owner of Phillips-Kifer Flowers, who will share a few “tricks of the trade” and design a couple of fresh functional pieces using regular household items.