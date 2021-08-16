NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Evermoore’s Restaurant in New Bethlehem, on Tuesday, Aug.10.
Darlene Hartle, president, called the meeting to order and welcomed everyone in attendance.
Following a lunch of turkey and ham sliders, pasta salad, fruit cup and a lemon or chocolate surprise for desert, the regular meeting was held.
“Art in Bloom” was the theme of the August meeting. Each group chose a print of a classic painting at an earlier meeting. They were instructed to design something to depict/interpret the picture they chose using horticulture both fresh or dried.
Each group presented their artistic presentation:
- Clarion — “In The Garden” presented by Jan Hartle.
- Foxburg/St. Petersburg — “Blue Horses”
- presented by Sandy Stewart.
- Shippenville/Marianne — “Dancer on Stage” presented by Pat Ragley.
- East Brady — “The Constitution and the Guerriere” presented by Shirley Loose.
- Clarion-Limestone — “Anne of Cleves” presented by Sharon Guth.
- New Bethlehem — “Lacrosse Playing Among the Sioux” presented by Sharon Shaffer.
- Fryburg/Knox — “Delphic Sybil” presented by Terri Keister.
- Sligo — “Senecio” presented by Madelyn Sherman.