Members of the Clarion County Garden Club met on Thursday morning to enclose a greenhouse frame in heavy-gauge plastic. The structure, located in the Clarion County Park in Paint Township, will serve as a training facility for new and experienced gardeners in the area.
Kay John, Master Gardener coordinator with Penn State Extension in Clarion, said, “Walmart donated the metal frame, but it was up to us to source the plastic and tools needed for completion. Our club members did a great job of getting everything we need.”
Members who arrived ready to work turned a hand to everything from carrying ladders across the parking lot to pulling random weeds in a nearby vegetable plot. John supervised their efforts while delivering a talk about plants that attract crucial pollinators such as honeybees.
Once work began in earnest, the sides of the greenhouse were encased in heavy-duty plastic sheeting. The final step involved slinging some of the sheeting over the frame to form the roof.
Easier said than done, the process included attaching tennis balls to lines, connecting them to the sheeting and heaving the balls over the roofline. Members then pulled the attached lines, hauling the sheeting after them. It was a project requiring many hands and a lot of teamwork.
Clarion County Park workers were on hand to help move the project to completion, erecting the aluminum frame in advance of the club’s work day.
John said that the greenhouse will provide opportunities for gardeners interested in starting their own plants, as well as sheltering less-hardy seedlings during inclement weather.
She also said that Penn State Extension will be offering its popular Master Gardener instruction online this year for the first time through Zoom sessions, the same means the garden club uses to hold its monthly meetings.
“We think that moving the class online will make it more popular because of the convenience,” she said. “Before, classes were often held in locations too far for most people to attend easily, especially in the wintertime.”
For more information on enrolling, contact Kay John at (814) 297-6982, Kuj289@psu.edu or by mailing: Kay John, Master Gardener Coordinator. Penn State Extension — Clarion County, Applewood Center, 160 S. 2nd Avenue, Suite B, Clarion, PA 16214.