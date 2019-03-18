NEW BETHLEHEM – With the spring planting season just around the corner, the New Bethlehem Garden Keepers group is hoping to add a few more green thumbs to their arsenal this year.
“The dilemma is we’re running short of people,” Garden Keepers member Eileen Conners said of the group that tends the gardens in the parklet by the bridge, at Scout Hall park, and the flower beds at the three welcome signs in the New Bethlehem area. The group also helps with the new flower planters that were added to the business district last summer.
“We need people who care about the town,” Conners said. “It’s not a daily, or even a weekly, effort.”
All told, Conners said volunteers only put in a few hours over the course of the season, from cleanup in the spring, to planting before Memorial Day, watering in the summer, one weeding day per month, and the final cleanup at the end of the year.
“It’s not a huge commitment,” she said. “But the flowers really help beautify the town.”
Conners said the Garden Keepers will co-host a meeting on Tuesday, March 26, with New Bethlehem Mayor Tim Murray, who spearheaded the flower planter project last year, and who is hoping to add a few more planters this year. Anyone who is interested in helping out this year can attend the meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at the Redbank Valley Public Library.
Those who would like to help out but who cannot attend the meeting, or those seeking more information, can contact Conners at (814) 229-1812.
