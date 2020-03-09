Garry Lee Jones, 69, of Punta Gorda, Fla., went home to be with the Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Born September 21, 1950 in Widnoon, he was the son of the late Colbert Alfred and Althea Grace (Hilliard) Jones.
Mr. Jones lived most of his adult life in Florida.
He worked in the building trades as a welder and carpenter.
Mr. Jones loved going to church and spending time with his church family.
He liked to garden, play horse shoes, ride his 4-wheeler and he especially loved coming to Pennsylvania each October to go archery hunting with his brothers.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Lee (Health) born and raised in Miami, Fla; brothers, Colbert and his wife, Mary Ann (Connor), of Widnoon, Lewis and Beth (Bowser) of Kittanning, Nathan and his wife, Esther (McCafferty), of New Bethlehem, Mark and his wife, Kelli (Swartz), of Widnoon and Karl of Dayton; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Service of Fort Myers, Fla.