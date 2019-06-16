Gary Duttry
Gary Duttry, 75, of DuBois, passed away June 14, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of funeral director Robert Reed.
Light rain with thunderstorms by evening. High 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 17, 2019 @ 12:29 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.