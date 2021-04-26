Gary E. Yeaney, 75, of Mayport, passed away Friday afternoon, April 23, 2021 at home of natural causes.
Born June 24, 1945 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Annabelle Smith Yeaney Sr.
He was a 1963 graduate of Brookville School and a member of the Class of 1967 of Penn State with a B.S. in Accounting.
Mr. Yeaney proudly served his country while stationed in Germany from 1967-1969 with the U.S. Army.
He married the former Alice Lichtenberger Miller at Asbury United Methodist Church on April 7, 2018. She survives.
Mr. Yeany was a member of the Asbury Methodist Church, Alpha Tau Omega and PSU Alumni Association.
He worked in the business field until retiring in 2012 and became a full time farmer on the family farm.
Mr. Yeany enjoyed raising Black Angus Cattle, reading and gardening.
In addition to his wife, Alice, survivors include his son, Alex Yeaney; his daughter, April Yeaney; his brother, Woodrow (Paulette) Yeaney Jr.; his sisters, Barbara (Albert) Ritzman and Carole Preston; his sisters-in-law, Bonnie Yeaney and Mary Ritts; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Yeaney.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in the Yeaney Family Cemetery on Langville Road in Mayport.
The family suggest memorial donations be made to the American Heart Association or Asbury United Methodist Church.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.