Gary Earl Dinger, 70, of Fairmount City, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home.
Born June 23, 1950 in Brookville, he was the son of the late Lemuel Earl and Mable May (Dinger) Schrecengost.
He worked at Overdorf Mechanicals and was a member of the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club.
Mr. Dinger enjoyed hunting with his nephew Darren Smith, fishing, mowing, car watching from his porch and going to the racetrack.
He was well loved in the New Bethlehem community.
Survivors include a daughter, Melissa Cordwell and her husband, Norman, of Fairmount City; two grandchildren, Angela Berger and her husband, Norman, of Reynoldsville, and Adam Cordwell of Fairmount City; two brothers, Roger Dinger of Rochester Mills and Clifford Schrecengost of Butler; two sisters, Joyce Kohler of Butler and Louise Ortz of Fairmount City; two brothers-in-law, Jimmie Troup of Mayport and Tom Troup of Fairmount City; two sisters-in-law, Ruthie Adams of Hawthorn and Laura Bish of New Bethlehem; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Shirley C. Guthrie Dinger, he was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren — twins; six brothers, Fred, Richard, Henry, Charlie, David and Clair; five sisters, Savilla, Grace, Bessie, Ellie and Loretta; and brothers-in-law, Robert “Bob” Troup, John Troup and Billie Joe Troup.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Anthony Rosario Adams officiating.
Mr. Dinger would want you to come as you are, he wasn’t a suit and tie kind of guy.
Interment will take place in the Hawthorn Cemetery.
