Gary G. "Pete" Painter, 68, of Ford City, lost his hard fought battle with cancer on Friday, May 11, 2018.
Born May 9, 1950, in Kittanning, he was the son of George W. and Mildred (Rumbarger) Painter.
He married Kelli Emings on June 6, 2009. She survives.
Mr. Painter was a hard working, self made man who enjoyed the simple things in life.
He loved the outdoors, rebuilding carburetors and small engines, and making old things look and run like new.
His 1986 Chevy truck and his 1976 John Deere were his pride and joy.
Mr. Painter could always be found shining his coal truck, which he drove for numerous years before retiring in 2016.
His idea of a perfect evening was roasting a hot dog and drinking a beer in the carport. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge, wisdom and opinions.
In addition to his wife, survivors include a son, Joseph; a daughter-in-law, Jolene Painter of North Carolina; a daughter, Kelly; a son-in-law, Keith Montgomery of Worthington; a daughter, Holly Myers of Ford City; a step-son, Curtis Emings and his wife, Dani, of New Bethlehem; three grandsons, Kyle Montgomery and his fiance, Kayla, Talen Painter and Kroy Myers; a granddaughter, Kalie Schmidt and her husband, Austin; a brother, William (Debbie) Painter of Elderton; three sisters, Deborah Wright of Leechburg, Valerie Young (John Sheaffer) of Worthington and Jacque Lukehart (Randy, who was an in-law, was referred to by Mr. Painter as his brother); and his mother-in-law, Connie Gilhousen of Rimersburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several aunts and uncles.
At Mr. Painter's request, there will be no services at this time; however, friends and family will gather at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made in Mr. Painter's name to the American Cancer Society.
For those who had the pleasure of knowing and loving him, he will forever remain a hero in their hearts.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.syndercrissman.com.
