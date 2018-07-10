Gary L. Amundson, 71, of New Bethlehem, died peacefully on Friday, July 6, 2018, at Life Care Allegheny Valley Hospital.
Born August 10, 1946, in Dearborn, Mich., he was the son of Alvy and Virginia Amundson.
Mr. Amundson was a twin to Sharon Crissman, whom he lived with, until his illness in August 2017.
He loved to be outside and also doing crossword puzzles.
Mr. Amundson was close to his niece April and her daughter Alicia, and also his nephew Johnny, and his wife Donna, and their two sons, little Johnny and Cody.
There will be no funeral service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
