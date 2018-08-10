Gary W. Stear, 67, of Kittanning, died Thursday evening, August 9, 2018, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born March 25, 1951, in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Ermond L. and Ellen M. (Bair) Stear.
He married Donna K. Goldstrohm on June 27, 1992. She survives.
Mr. Stear drove truck for various companies including LTG. He also worked for Mayport Valley Farms after he retired from trucking.
He enjoyed camping, riding four-wheelers and spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Jaime Peffer and her fiance’, Jason, of Mayport, Tina Garrett and her husband, John, of Dayton, and Bob Martin and his wife, Misty, of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren, McKenzie Peffer, Taylor Martin and her fiance’ Cameron George, Randall Garrett, Nevaeh Martin, Canyon Martin and Brinley Martin; and a great-grandson, Zachary Wayne George.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Stear.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. on Monday, August 13, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 13, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. Lyle Westover officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
