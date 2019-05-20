The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is two cents less this week at $3.068 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Ahead of the Memorial Day travel weekend, gas prices are cheaper across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, ranging from $3 in Pennsylvania to $2.54 in Tennessee. Motorists mostly paid less to fill up this past week as gasoline stocks declined by 700,000 barrels, but that might not be the case for long. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports total stocks measure at 59.9 million barrels, which is a 3.3 million barrel deficit compared to last year at this time. A bump in refinery utilization could help increase stock levels, which could help to keep gas prices stable.
This week’s prices in Western Pennsylvania averaged $3.068. The average price during the week of May 13 was $3.085 and the average price during the week of May 21, 2018 was $3.099.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas this week included: $2.841 in Altoona; $3.058 in Beaver; $3.098 in Bradford; $3.047 in Brookville; $3.040 in Butler; $3.101 in Clarion; $2.970 in DuBois; $3.097 in Erie; $3.087 in Greensburg; $3.059 in Indiana; $3.111 in Jeannette; $3.168 in Kittanning; $3.043 in Latrobe; $3.112 in Meadville; $3.097 in Mercer; $2.952 in New Castle; $3.099 in New Kensington; $3.135 in Pittsburgh; $3.094 in Sharon; $3.060 in Uniontown; $3.159 in Warren; and $3.066 in Washington.
Gas prices are as much as six cents cheaper in some states across the country on the week, which has pushed the national gas price average lower by a penny to $2.85. That average could have been even lower had a handful of Midwest states not seen prices increase by more than a nickel due to ongoing refinery maintenance. Compared to last month, today’s national average ($2.85) is cheaper by a penny and is seven cents cheaper year-over-year.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate dropped 11 cents to settle at $62.76. Crude prices increased last week due to rising global tensions that saw attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and on a Saudi Arabian oil pipeline. Those attacks only increased supply concerns that have been building due to the United States taking a tough line on sanctions against Iran and unrest in Venezuela and Libya leading to disruptions of supplies from those countries.
Crude prices will likely continue their ascent this week after OPEC and its partners met over the weekend to discuss compliance with the group’s 1.2 million barrel per day production reduction agreement that has been in place since January. The group will formally decide if it will keep the agreement in place beyond June at next month’s meeting, but after this weekend’s compliance meeting, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said that there was consensus among participants to continue to drive down crude inventories for the remainder of the year.