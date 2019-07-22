The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny cheaper this week at $2.975 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
States in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region saw a fluctuation in changes at the pump this week, with prices up or down by as much as five cents (Pennsylvania, -1 cent).
The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data reports regional refinery utilization at a steady 69 percent, and despite the low utilization, gasoline inventory grew by a little more than 250,000 barrels. The last two weeks of gasoline stock builds, though small, are helping to keep gas prices mostly stable in the region.
The average price during the week of July 15 was $2.983.
The average price during the week of July 23, 2018 was $3.087.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in communities throughout the DuBois area included: $2.752 in Altoona; $2.945 in Beaver; $2.995 in Bradford; $3.083 in Brookville; $2.996 in Butler; $2.997 in Clarion; $2.895 in DuBois; $3.034 in Erie; $2.975 in Greensburg; $2.999 in Indiana; $2.999 in Jeannette; $3.011 in Kittanning; $2.961 in Latrobe; $2.952 in Meadville; $3.019 in Mercer; $2.894 in New Castle; $2.993 in New Kensington; $2.988 in Pittsburgh; $3.011 in Sharon; $2.977 in Uniontown; $2.999 in Warren; and $2.973 in Washington.
Nationally on the week, all but eight states saw gas price averages push cheaper or remain stable.
At $2.76, the national gas price average is three cents less than last Monday. This is the first time in four weeks that the national average has seen a weekly decline. Gasoline stocks remain robust amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason pump prices are starting to ease after weeks of increases.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by 33 cents to settle at $55.63. Crude prices mostly declined last week after the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced that it does not expect oil prices to rise significantly because demand is slowing and there is a glut in global crude markets.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.