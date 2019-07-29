The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is two cents cheaper this week at $2.951 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states, gas prices are cheaper or stable on the week. Across Pennsylvania, gasoline is three cents cheaper on average at $2.89.
Gasoline inventory built by just under a half a million barrels last week as regional refinery utilization jumped from 69 percent to 77 percent. The increasing utilization numbers are positive considering the recent fire and pending subsequent closure of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refinery, which was the largest refinery on the East Coast. If utilization continues this positive trend, gas prices would likely follow suit pushing cheaper. However, August can tend to see more miles traveled in the region, which could cause some moderate spikes throughout the month.
By comparison, the average price during the week of July 22 was $2.975 and the average price during the week of July 30, 2018 was $3.082.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various locations in our area were: $2.706 in Altoona; $2.865 in Beaver; $2.996 in Bradford; $3.077 in Brookville; $2.972 in Butler; $2.994 in Clarion; $2.994 in DuBois; $2.998 in Erie; $2.911 in Greensburg; $2.999 in Indiana; $2.971 in Jeannette; $3.009 in Kittanning; $2.890 in Latrobe; $2.944 in Meadville; $3.022 in Mercer; $2.880 in New Castle; $2.958 in New Kensington; $2.980 in Pittsburgh; $2.996 in Sharon; $2.912 in Uniontown; $2.997 in Warren; and $2.971 in Washington.
On the national front the average is $2.73. While this is two cents more expensive than at this point last month, it is three cents cheaper than last week and 12-cents less expensive than a year ago. Cheaper gas prices have encouraged summer road trips, as evidenced by robust demand figures since May. AAA will continue to monitor how a potential increase in demand could alter prices nationwide.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by 18 cents to settle at $56.20. Crude prices mostly increased last week after the EIA’s weekly report showed that total domestic crude inventories fell by 10.8 million barrels. With OPEC continuing to reduce crude production, tighter domestic crude supplies could cause prices to continue to increase if demand tightens.
