The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is two cents cheaper this week at $2.861 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
All states in the region saw pump prices push downward on the week with Delaware (-8 cents) seeing the greatest decline. However, most of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states saw small declines of a penny or two (Pennsylvania, -3 cents). State gas price averages range from $2.35-$2.77 in the region.
Gasoline inventory increased by 2 million barrels, pushing levels to 64.3 million, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest report. Meanwhile, regional refinery utilization saw a 1 percent increase to 68 percent. These factors have the potential to keep prices steady or even lower in the week ahead.
This week’s average price in Western Pennsylvania was $2.861. A week ago the average price was $2.884 and a year ago, during the week of Oct. 1, 2018, the average price was $3.105.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in communities in the DuBois area was: $2.603 in Altoona; $2.951 in Beaver; $2.955 in Bradford; $2.805 in Brookville; $2.824 in Butler; $2.849 in Clarion; $2.959 in Erie; $2.844 in Greensburg; $2.899 in Indiana; $2.899 in Jeannette; $2.863 in Kittanning; $2.802 in Latrobe; $2.890 in Meadville; $2.968 in Mercer; $2.692 in New Castle; $2.932 in New Kensington; $2.918 in Pittsburgh; $2.891 in Sharon; $2.914 in Uniontown; $2.959 in Warren; and $2.741 in Washington.
On the national front, two weeks after attacks on major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, most Americans are starting to see signs of gas prices trending cheaper. While the national average has only decreased by a penny on the week, 10 states saw pump prices decline by a nickel or more. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate decreased by 50 cents to settle at $55.91, which is close to where the price of crude was immediately before the attacks. With this, most Americans can expect gasoline to continue to trend downward, which is typical during fall.
Oil prices were mostly mixed last week after the EIA’s weekly report revealed that total domestic crude inventories grew by 2.4 million barrels, bringing the total 419.5 million barrels. The current level is 23.5 million barrels higher than where it was this time last year. The higher level has kept prices in check amid concerns that global crude demand may be impacted by the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.
Today’s national gas price average of $2.65 which is the same price as last week, is seven cents more expensive than last month, but 22-cents cheaper than a year ago.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.