The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is four cents cheaper this week at $2.183 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Eight Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states still have gas price averages of $2/gallon or more: New York ($2.29), Washington, D.C. ($2.24), Pennsylvania ($2.16), New Jersey ($2.14), Connecticut ($2.07), Rhode Island ($2.05), Massachusetts ($2.04) and Vermont ($2.03).
As gas prices are expected to push lower this month, many of these states may push near or below $1.99/gallon before May 1.
At $1.76, North Carolina carries the cheapest average in the region.
On the week, gas prices are 3 to 15 cents lower in the region. Vermont saw the largest decline and was the only state to see double digit drops. Most state averages in the region pushed less expensive by six to eight cents in the last seven days.
Regional gasoline stocks saw a significant 5.1-million-barrel build, according to the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data. The build can be attributed to supply intake from other regions as regional refinery utilization fell to 51 percent. The addition of stocks brings total regional levels up to nearly 66 million barrels. Gas prices are positioned to see continued decreases in the week ahead.
The average price during the week of March 30 was $2.229.
During the week of April 8, 2019, the average price was $2.919.
Last week the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in area communities was: $2.098 in Altoona; $2.256 in Beaver; $2.218 in Bradford; $2.099 in Brookville; $2.192 in Butler; $2.217 in Clarion; $2.209 in DuBois; $2.106 in Erie; $2.227 in Greensburg; $2.199 in Indiana; $2.270 in Jeannette; $2.215 in Kittanning; $2.199 in Latrobe; $2.071 in Meadville; $2.268 in Mercer; $1.847 in New Castle; $2.244 in New Kensington; $2.199 in Oil City; $2.282 in Pittsburgh; $2.041 in Sharon; $2.312 in Uniontown; $2.203 in Warren; and $2.248 in Washington.
Yesterday’s national gas price average was $1.92.
That is nine cents cheaper than last Monday, 48 cents less than a month ago and 81 cents less than a year ago.
On the week, pump prices continued to push lower nationally with gasoline demand registering at its lowest point since 1993.
The latest EIA weekly report puts demand at 6.7 million barrels per day — a nearly 30-year low — and it’s likely to push lower as Americans are urged to stay at home at least until the beginning of May.
This week, market analysts are watching crude oil prices, which started to increase at the end of last week.
At the end of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $3.02 to settle at $28.34 per barrel largely due to the news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its partners, including Russia, plan to hold an emergency meeting to discuss potentially curtailing the global oversupply of oil.
However, given the drastically low demand readings, the current increases in crude aren’t likely to have a large impact on gas prices in the near-term.
In addition to crude oil, market analysts are also watching refinery rates. The U.S. refinery utilization average is down to 82 percent, a low not seen since September 2017. Given the drop in crude oil and gasoline demand, which is expected to push even lower, refineries are reducing production in hopes this could help to balance the amount of gasoline supply in the country.
