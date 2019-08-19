The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is five cents cheaper this week at $2.811 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Gas prices are as much as five cents cheaper throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, ranging from $2.32 to $2.81. Statewide, Pennsylvania motorists are paying an average of $2.78 for a gallon of gasoline, which is four cents cheaper than last Monday.
According to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), regional gasoline stocks have increased by 500,000 barrels. This was largely due to imports, which are backfilling supply that was lost in the aftermath of the shutdown of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery. The backfill is welcome news for motorists, as the imports are helping offset another decline in refinery utilization, which is now down to 70 percent.
Average prices for the week throughout western Pennsylvania were $2.811. The average price during the week of Aug. 12 were $2.861 and the average price during the week of Aug. 20, 2018 was $3.098.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in specific communities across the area was: $2.533 in Altoona; $2.756 in Beaver; $2.898 in Bradford; $2.821 in Brookville; $2.810 in Butler; $2.803 in Clarion; $2.657 in DuBois; $2.879 in Erie; $2.795 in Greensburg; $2.874 in Indiana; $2.891 in Jeannette; $2.813 in Kittanning; $2.787 in Latrobe; $2.726 in Meadville; $2.803 in New Kensington; $2.890 in Pittsburgh; $2.915 in Sharon; $2.765 in Uniontown; and $2.941 in Warren.
Nationally, even as summer begins to wind down, gasoline demand is soaring. In its latest reading (for the week ending Aug. 9), the EIA recorded demand at 9.93 million barrels per day, the highest since the agency began recording data in 1991.
Pump prices continue to trend lower for most motorists across the country in the last week, though the increase in demand has slowed the rate at which prices were dropping. With demand expected to decrease in the weeks ahead and the switchover to winter-blend gas approaching, the nation’s average has the potential to continue dropping in the coming months.
Today’s national average is $2.61, which is thee cents cheaper than last week, 17-cents less than a month ago and 22-cents cheaper than a year ago. Nearly half of all gas stations in the country are selling gas for $2.50 or less.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by 40 cents to settle at $54.87. Crude prices rose at the end of last week after sustaining heavy losses for two days. The losses came as the market continues to worry about crude demand slumping this fall due to the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China. If the trade dispute continues this week, crude prices may see further declines.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.