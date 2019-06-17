The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is seven cents cheaper this week at $2.850 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region, gas prices range from $2.86 in New York to $2.43 in Virginia. Statewide, the average price of gasoline in Pennsylvania is five cents cheaper this week at $2.84.
The average price of gas during the week of June 10 was $2.925.
The average price during the week of June 18, 2018 was $3.091.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in nearby areas during the past week included: $2.642 in Altoona; $2.919 in Beaver; $2.959 in Bradford; $2.944 in Brookville; $2.668 in Butler; $2.883 in Clarion; $2.823 in DuBois; $2.834 in Erie; $2.840 in Greensburg; $2.859 in Indiana; $2.873 in Jeannette; $2.961 in Kittanning; $2.766 in Latrobe; $2.834 in Meadville; $3.012 in Mercer; $2.694 in New Castle; $2.849 in New Kensington; $2.883 in Pittsburgh; $2.783 in Sharon; $2.854 in Uniontown; $2.972 in Warren; and $2.851 in Washington.
The national average price of gasoline is six cents cheaper this week at $2.68. This marks a consistent downward trend since Memorial Day, which is unusual for this time of year. Pump prices usually trickle higher during the summer months due to increased demand.
However, the latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) report reveals that total domestic gasoline inventories jumped a million barrels last week, helping to push pump prices lower. According to the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), strong production output and increased imports have helped gasoline storage levels grow consistently over the past four weeks.
According to the latest EIA report, gasoline demand reached 9.877 million barrels per day last week — the 6th highest weekly count on record. Today’s national average is $2.68, which is six cents cheaper than last week, 17 cents less than last month and 20 cents less than the same time last year.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased by 23 cents to settle at $52.51. Crude prices increased late last week after an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. This attack heightened market fears that rising tensions could continue in the Middle East and negatively impact crude oil availability. If tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate, the market will likely continue pushing global crude prices higher.
Before market fears increased, the price of crude hit its lowest point in six months last week. The drop in crude oil prices was supported by EIA revealing that total domestic crude inventories grew again by 2.2 million barrels and now sit at 485.5 million. The current level is 53 million barrels higher than last year’s level at this time. An oversupply of crude has increased concerns that the market has a glut of oil — even as U.S.-imposed sanctions on Iran and Venezuela have worked to reduce global supply.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.