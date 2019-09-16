The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is a penny higher this week at $2.758 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
Most Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states have gas prices that are cheaper or stable compared to last week. Only four states saw upward movement at the pump this week: Delaware (+9 cents), Maryland (+3 cents), Tennessee (+2 cents) and Pennsylvania (+1 cent).
Gasoline stocks decreased by 1.4 million barrels this week, dropping levels to 63.6 million. According to Energy Information Administration (EIA) data, stocks in the region have mostly been building since July. This is the largest draw seen during this timeframe, bringing levels to a 3.1-million-barrel deficit compared to this time last year.
Following the attacks over the weekend on two major Saudi Arabian oil facilities, motorists in the region may see fluctuations at the pump if crude oil prices continue to increase.
This week’s average price in western Pennsylvania was $2.758. The average price during the week of Sept. 9 was $2.747 and the average price during the week of Sept. 17, 2018 was $3.128.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in communities near the tri-county area was: $2.552 in Altoona; $2.749 in Beaver; $2.874 in Bradford; $2.719 in Brookville; $2.720 in Butler; $2.693 in Clarion; $2.694 in DuBois; $2.818 in Erie; $2.762 in Greensburg; $2.798 in Indiana; $2.768 in Jeannette; $2.715 in Kittanning; $2.688 in Latrobe; $2.795 in Meadville; $2.898 in Mercer; $2.656 in New Castle; $2.792 in New Kensington; $2.811 in Pittsburgh; $2.754 in Sharon; $2.784 in Uniontown; $2.885 in Warren; and $2.752 in Washington.
On the week, the national gas price average held steady at $2.56, but motorists can expect volatility at the pump in the coming days and weeks. Over the weekend, Saudi Arabia experienced drone attacks on two major oil facilities — including the world’s largest, Abqaiq. The attacks have taken 5.7 million crude barrels per day off the market, accounting for about 6 percent of the global supply.
Despite a global glut of crude oil, initial market reaction to the attacks increased crude prices.
At the start of the work week, crude oil (West Texas Intermediate, WTI) is trading for $5/barrel more than on Friday’s closing, up to $61 per barrel — a price point for crude not seen since May.
Americans may see local pump prices start to increase this week, though it is not clear by how much. Whether this is a short- or long-term trend will be determined by the price of crude oil and how quickly the facilities in Saudi Arabia can recover and get back online.
To ease concerns, President Trump said he has authorized the release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Other Saudi-oil-consuming countries also have emergency reserves to help back-fill the global loss, if needed.
Notably, the U.S. currently depends less on crude imports from Saudi Arabia. The latest EIA report showed that the U.S. is currently importing the least amount of crude oil from Saudi in this decade. In the first half of this year, on average the U.S. imported about 18,000 barrels, compared to 35,600 barrels in the first half of 2017. Moreover, while U.S. gasoline stock levels have been decreasing the past few weeks, total domestic stocks sit at 228 million barrels, which is ahead of the five-year average for this time of year by several million barrels.
