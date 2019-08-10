DuBOIS — Gasbarre has announced the promotion of Joseph D. Hall to Aftermarket Services Manager for Powder Compaction Solutions. The move, one of several recent, is aimed to enhance the company’s aftermarket service and provide customers with unmatched technical expertise.
Hall has been with Gasbarre for more than nine years in various roles including Logistics and Press Assembly. He has spent the last five years servicing Gasbarre aftermarket customers.
According to Heath Jenkins, President, Press & Automation, “Joe has proven himself time and again in a variety of demanding roles of increasing responsibility. Dedicated, smart, and driven to 100% customer satisfaction, employees like Joe are singularly important to our customers’ success. His promotion is well-deserved and we look forward to what the future holds for Joe and for Gasbarre.”