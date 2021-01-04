The definition of “gaslighting” is to manipulate someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.
Essentially it means, “You (your eyes and your ears) are crazy. Believe what I tell you.” Trump has claimed from Day One that you cannot believe the media. He has his own media — Faux “news”, Breitbart, hate radio, many “Christian” channels, and social media often controlled by Vladimir Putin. They tell you what Trump wants. Sadly, propaganda works.
When he was impeached, Trump was caught on tape bribing the Ukrainian President to lie that there was a Ukrainian investigation that Trump could use as propaganda. Trump withheld weapons desperately needed by Ukraine to fight the war in Ukraine against Russia until he got caught.
On Saturday, Trump was caught on tape bullying the Georgia Secretary of State for over an hour to change Georgia citizens’ votes. He said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.” He did not succeed. The Secretary of State of Georgia is one of the few Republicans I can think of who has stood up to Trump’s sedition.
Sedition — another word I feel needs an official definition: Conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch. In this case, Trump was caught on tape attempting to get the Secretary of State of Georgia to lie about America’s election, attempting a criminal conspiracy against the voters of Georgia, an election that has been recounted twice, attempting to change America’s election. This is similar to both local federal Representatives Mike Kelly and Glenn “GT” Thompson siding with Texas in the Supreme Court case that they lost, attempting to take Pennsylvanians’ votes from us.
Facts matter. Believe your ears. Do not believe the propaganda. Our election was manipulated by Russia using social media. Trump asked for Putin’s help. Putin has lied to us via social media, deeply dividing Americans. Putin also attacked 40 different government agencies, companies and think tanks, including about a dozen federal agencies, the State Department, the Pentagon, and nuclear labs, badly weakening America at home and abroad. Characteristically, Trump has said zero about this attack other than to blame it on China.
Trump is a cruel criminal failure. America deserves better.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport