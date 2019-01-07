Gasoline prices in Western Pennsylvania are almost two cents lower this week at $2.446 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
On the week, gas prices dropped three to five cents across all Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states (Pennsylvania, -4 cents). The latest Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows gasoline stocks built by 724,000 barrels in the region. Analysts speculate this was a low and partially due to low import rates on the week. Total stocks now sit at 61 million barrels.
This week’s average price across Western Pennsylvania was $2.446.
The average price during the week of Jan. 3 was $2.461.
Average price during the week of Jan. 8, 2018 was $2.779.
The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas was:
— $2.454 Altoona
— $2.499 Beaver
— $2.539 Bradford
— $2.583 Brookville
— $2.339 Butler
— $2.403 Clarion
— $2.391 Du Bois
— $2.453 Erie
— $2.383 Greensburg
— $2.499 Indiana
— $2.442 Jeannette
— $2.563 Kittanning
— $2.353 Latrobe
— $2.354 Meadville
— $2.498 Pittsburgh
— $2.357 Sharon
— $2.468 Uniontown
— $2.646 Warren
— $2.461 Washington
On the national front, the latest EIA data registers gasoline demand at 8.6 million barrels per day for the week ending Dec. 28 — the lowest level on record since February 2017. Despite record motor vehicle travel for the holiday, demand was down nearly 900,000 barrels, suggesting that demand this winter could be lower than expected.
Monday’s national gas price average is $2.24 and has declined for 12 weeks in a row. The national average is three-cents cheaper on the week, 20-cents cheaper than last month and 25-cents cheaper year-over-year.
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate increased 87 cents to settle at $47.96. Oil prices were volatile last week, as market observers continue to believe that the global crude market is oversupplied. Moreover, analysts are also wary of the impact a potential economic slowdown in 2019 could have on global crude oil demand. In the coming weeks, market observers will look for indications that OPEC’s global pact with large non-OPEC crude producers (including Russia) will reduce crude production by 1.2 million b/d for at least the first six months of 2019, which may help reduce the growing global glut of crude.
Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.