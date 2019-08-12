The national gas price average as of Monday, $2.64, represents a seven-cent drop on the week as domestic gasoline stocks built by a surprising 4.4 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) latest data.
Contributing to the build was at least 1.2 million barrels per day of imports at U.S. ports. With the large bump, stocks now sit 235 million bbl — a U.S. stock level not seen since the end of March.
Pennsylvania ($2.82) ranks as the 12th most expensive gas price average in the country. All Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states saw gas price averages decline on the week. However, pump price drops have been moderate (an average of four-cents) in comparison to other regions with double-digit weekly changes.
Regional gas prices are likely to continue decreasing, considering gasoline stocks rose by nearly 2 million barrels on the week. According to EIA reports, this was the largest build of any region. Much of the increase can be attributed to imports as regional refinery utilization saw a drop of 2 percent on the week.
This week’s average price in western Pennsylvania is $2.861. During the week of Aug. 5 it was $2.924 and a year ago, during the week of Aug. 13, 2018, it was $3.113.
In communities around the area, the average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline last week was: $2.556 in Altoona; $2.771 in Beaver; $2.905 in Bradford; $2.941 in Brookville; $2.884 in Butler; $2.926 in Clarion; $2.678 in DuBois; $2.933 in Erie; $2.859 in Greensburg; $2.915 in Indiana; $2.937 in Jeannette; $2.905 in Kittanning; $2.799 in Latrobe; $2.763 in Meadville; $2.925 in Mercer; $2.798 in New Castle; $2.843 in New Kensington; $2.932 in Pittsburgh; $2.976 in Sharon; $2.803 in Uniontown; $2.959 in Warren; and $2.942 in Washington.
“On the week, nearly half of all states saw gas price averages decrease by at least a nickel,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “While gasoline demand increased week-over-week, it wasn’t enough to stay on pace with the huge jump in gasoline stocks. Therefore, pump prices continue to decline across the country.”
Today’s national gas price average is 13-cents less than a month ago and 21-cents cheaper than a year ago.
The nation’s top 10 largest weekly decreases are: Ohio (-19 cents), Indiana (-17 cents), Illinois (-12 cents), Michigan (-12 cents), Kentucky (-10 cents), Florida (-7 cents), Oklahoma (-7 cents), Louisiana (-6 cents), Missouri (-6 cents) and Georgia (-6 cents).
The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Louisiana ($2.27), Mississippi ($2.28), South Carolina ($2.31), Alabama ($2.31), Arkansas ($2.32), Oklahoma ($2.34), Tennessee ($2.37), Texas ($2.38), Missouri ($2.39) and Kansas ($2.41).
Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.