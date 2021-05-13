PUNXSUTAWNEY — For a Brookville Raiders baseball team that’s used to playing in high-scoring games, Thursday night’s 3-0 shutout win at Punxsutawney under the lights at Kuntz Field was a big breath of fresh air.
That boost was from the right arm of junior Hunter Geer, who tossed a one-hitter with one strikeout and two walks and a hit batter. The Raiders also made most of the plays behind him and hiked their record to 9-6.
Of those 15 games, 11 have been won by a team scoring 10 or more runs and the Raiders are 7-4 in those outcomes. Their previous low output for runs in a win came in Monday’s 6-5 victory at DuBois. Tuesday, they were hammered 15-4 at home by Clearfield.
“Ninety-one pitches and a complete game,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team hosts Bradford Friday for its fourth game of the week. “I mean, he threw lights-out and his off-speed pitches were firing on all cylinders and he was able to live in the zone and make them do something with the pitches he was giving them. Hat’s off to Hunter and I hope that sparks us going into the playoffs.
“We’re definitely looking for a No. 2 guy. With that outing, he’s definitely going to fill that role and hopefully that’ll be the outcome.”
Geer, using an effective knuckle-curve to keep the Chucks off-balance all night, retired the first 10 batters he faced, nine of the 10 getting help from his defense with six groundouts and three flyouts. Zeke Bennett’s one-out infield single in the fourth was the lone hit.
Geer walked Carter Savage to lead off the fifth and hit Owen Wood with one out in the sixth before the Chucks got their first runner to third in the seventh. Josh Tyger reached on an infield error, reached second when a throw to first to try to double him off first on a liner to third was misplayed at first base and went to third on a wild pitch.
Geer walked Dakota Long with two outs before getting Peyton Hetrick to pop out to third in foul territory to end the game.
The Raiders managed five hits off Chucks starter Isaac London, who also went the distance. Three of those hits came in their two-run first inning that was also helped by two Chucks errors.
Geer reached on the first of two infield singles and Bryce Rafferty singled. Hunter Roney grounded to Carter Savage at first. Savage misplayed the ball and as Roney was reaching safely, a late high toss to Savage at the bag by second baseman Graham Lott went over Savage’s head, allowing Geer to score.
Jamison Rhoades then singled home Rafferty to make it 2-0.
London was effective the rest of the way, but his bad throw to first on a Carter Kessler bunt turned into a two-base error and led to Kessler scoring from third when London balked him home with two outs.
London gave up five hits, striking out seven and walking one. Geer and Rafferty each had two hits to account for the Raiders’ five.
The Chucks dropped to 7-8.