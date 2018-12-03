George A. Chestnut Sr., 85, of New Bethlehem, died unexpectedly on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at his home, due to a sudden illness.
Born July 7, 1933, in Deanville, Armstrong County, he was a son of Arnold F. and Sarah S. Miles Chestnut.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving his country in the United States Navy as a Seaman aboard the USS Oglethorpe.
He first married Mary L. Rearick with whom he had three children.
He then married Peggy Schrecengost and Mary A. Chesnut, who both preceded him in death.
Mr. Chestnut was a member of the First Church of God of New Bethlehem and the Walter W. Craig American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem.
He drove truck for HM Skinner and Sons.
Mr. Chestnut enjoyed his daily fellowship at Burger King in New Bethlehem.
Survivors include his three children, Carol Clinger and her husband, Jeff, of New Bethlehem, George A. Chestnut Jr. (Cristina M. Ryan) of New Bethlehem, and LuAnn Harriger and her husband, Terry, of Hawthorn; 11 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; three step-children, Paula Anthony and her husband, Jeff, of Baxter, Scott Smith of Alabama and David Chesnut and his wife, Teri, of Frederick, Md; numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; and his first wife, Mary L. Chestnut.
In addition to his parents and two wives, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Toni Clinger Shreckengost; four brothers, Arnold, Carl, Ron and Vic; and three sisters, Melzene Reese, Ella Reese and Judy Womeldorf.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. today, Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem with the Rev. Lyle Westover officiating.
The Walter Craig American Legion Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem will start the services by according military honors for their departed comrade.
Interment will follow in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery, Porter Township, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
