George R. "Hun" Smith, 87, of Rimersburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 19, 2021 in Ocala, Fla.
Born September 20, 1933, he was the son of George and Evaline (King) Smith.
He graduated in 1953 from Union High School.
Mr. Smith served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1956.
He married Darlene (Barlett) Smith on July 29, 1960.
Mr. Smith enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, golfing and watching sports.
Survivors include a daughter, Robin (Jeff) Gauger; a son, Jay (Sue) Smith; three grandchildren, Michael Wolbert and fiance, Hope Albers, of Minot, N.D., Justin Wolbert of Clinton, Tenn. and Brittany (Dylan) Reinsel; three great-grandchildren, Peyton Wolbert of Arkansas and Paige and Nathan Wolbert of Tennessee; a brother, Tom (Barb) Smith of Mercer; and a sister, Jennie Best of Rimersburg.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Leanne Smith; his parents; two sisters, Laura (Lloyd) Hook of Rimersburg and Bertha "Bo" Phillips of Indiana; and two brothers, Wilbert "Pete" Smith of Rimersburg and Jim "Lefty" Smith of Nevada.
A memorial service was held in Silver Springs, Fla. where he spent his winters.
A second memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.