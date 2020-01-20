Georgia Ann Simpson, 66, of Sligo, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday evening, January 18, 2020 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer.
Born March 2, 1953 at the Oil City Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Gertrude Kaweski Gustafson.
Mrs. Simpson grew up on Warren Street, affectionately known as “Polish Hill." She attended Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School through the eighth grade and graduated from Oil City High School in 1971.
While on a double date with another “Clarion boy," She met the outgoing and handsome Robert Simpson from Sligo. The two were smitten with each other and he asked her out the very next day. They have been together ever since that very first date and were married on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1972 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
The Simpsons moved to Pennsy Road in Sligo where they built their home and raised their children Jamie, Bobbie and Jeremy.
Mrs. Simpson was a stay at home mom until her kids were old enough to go to school.
She worked at Fashion Bug and WDI Office Supply.
For many years she worked as a case manager at the Clarion County Assistance Office. Mrs. Simpson worked tirelessly helping many people in Clarion during their most difficult time.
In retirement, she most enjoyed spending time on her back deck getting a suntan and listening to music or relaxing in her hot tub.
Mrs. Simpson loved cooking family dinners around the holidays. On many Sunday mornings you would find her drinking coffee and listening to Polka music. “Grammy” was at her best when all of her kids and grandkids were at home. She was proud of her children and loved and spoiled her grandchildren to no end.
She is survived by her loving husband, Bob, of 47 years; three children, Jamie Simpson and his wife, Jennifer, of Clarion, Bobbie Freeman and her husband, Kyle, and Jeremy Simpson and his wife, Domenica, of Maryland; six grandchildren, Denon, Madilyn, Nicholas, David, Kyler and Kinsley; her four siblings, Ray Gustafson and his wife, Tammy, of Arizona., Karen Pividori and her husband, Kevin, of Blairsville, Ronnie Gustafson and his wife, Peggy, of Maryland, and Annie Milazzo and her husband, Christian, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with the Rev. Samuel Bungo, pastor of St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem officiating.
Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials can be made in Mrs. Simpson's name to the Clarion Cancer Center, 150 Doctors Lane, Clarion, PA 16214 or to the Clarion Forest V.N.A. Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.