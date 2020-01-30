Georgianna E. Lockitski
Georgianna E. Lockitski, age 75, of DuBois, Pa., died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at her home.
Arrangements are incomplete and are under the direction of the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
