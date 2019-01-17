At the start of a new year, many people resolve to get in shape and lose weight. Diet and exercise have long been the ideal recipe for shedding pounds. In order to do so, a person must create a calorie deficit, which occurs when a person burns more calories than he or she consumes. Healthy, low-fat and low-calorie foods can help people create a calorie deficit.
This recipe for “Smoked Haddock on a Nest of Potatoes” from Sue Kreitzman’s “Low Fat for Life Cookbook” (DK) checks in at just 221 calories per serving with 2 grams of total fat, making it a great choice for those who want something light and healthy.
Smoked Haddock on a Nest of Potatoes
Serves 2
1/2 pound potatoes, scrubbed but unpeeled
2 pinches paprika
Oil water spray (see below)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 pieces smoked haddock, each about 5 oz, skinned and bones removed
Bunch of watercress to garnish
Slice the potatoes paper-thin. Using the slicer on the side of a grater is the best way to get fine slices. Put into a colander and rinse well, then drain and dry in a dish towel. Toss the slices with a pinch of the paprika and a spritz of oil-water spray.
Spray a baking sheet and spread the slices out. Bake in a preheated oven for 10 minutes, then stir them, spread out again, and bake for about 5 minutes more, until tender and browned. They should be crisp in patches.
Sprinkle a pinch of paprika and a grinding of pepper over the fish. Lightly salt the potatoes and arrange in two piles on the baking sheet. Place a piece of fish over each pile of potatoes.
Bake for about 7 minutes at 475 F, until just done. Garnish with watercress and serve with sautéed mushrooms alongside, if desired.
Oil-Water Spray
To make an oil-water spray, fill a new, clean plant mister or small plastic spray bottle with 7/8 water and 1/8 desired oil. Give the bottle a good shake before using it to spray food or pots and pans. This oil-water spray cuts down on calories and makes for low-fat cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.