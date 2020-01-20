Yes, the Redbank Valley Public Library is planning another bus trip to Lancaster!
Last year, we took a bus to the Sight and Sound Theater in Lancaster to see the production of “Jesus.” We also visited Kitchen Kettle Village to do some shopping, as well as ate a smorgasbord dinner at Shady Maple Restaurant. It was a fun-filled day and this year we are planning to make the trip again.
On Good Friday, April 10, we will depart bright and early for the Sight and Sound Theater to see “Queen Ester.” Mark your calendar and watch for upcoming details on how to sign up and the cost. We hope you will join us!
•
For those of you who look forward to our Book and Bake Sale, we have set the date for this spring. The Book and Bake Sale will run all week beginning on Monday, March 9 and ending on Saturday, March 14. As usual, we will have plenty of books from every genre. There is always something for everyone.
•
Some other upcoming events include Ceramic Painting with Dot on Monday, Feb. 3. There will be a variety of options available including snowman candles and ornaments as well as doves with a heart for Valentine’s Day. Sign up and pay your $2 to save your spot and ceramics will vary in price from $2 to $10.
Also, Kat will be here from Career Link on Thursday, Feb. 6, to discuss the changes in the job market. Stop in to learn what these changes are and how you can keep up with these changes.
Book Club will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. We will be discussing the book “The Blue Castle” by Lucy Maud Montgomery. We look forward to seeing new faces and hearing what you have to say. Please feel free to join us.
Add us on Facebook or visit our website for additional information or event updates.