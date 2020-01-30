The Courier Express randomly selected eight names from those who entered the Readers Choice contest and completed at least 20 categories on their entry sheet to win a $25 Visa Gift Card. The winners are as follows:
- Ava Baronick of DuBois
- Gary and Shirley Brasseur of DuBois
- Evelyn Fauls of DuBois
- MaryAnn Ferraro of Brockway
- Jean R. Hayes of Luthersburg
- Barbara O’Donnell of Sigel
- Joyce Puyda of DuBois
- Annette Skraba of DuBois
Congratulations! The Courier Express extends a thank-you to all who participated.