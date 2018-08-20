LUMBER CITY — The 2018 girls golf season officially teed off Monday, as Brookville, Brockway, Ridgway and Punxsutawney traveled to face Curwensville at Eagles Ridge Golf Club.
The four visiting teams all posted lower team scores than the host Curwensville, all picking up a win to move to 1-0, while Curwensville is now 0-4.
The four best individual nine-hole scores from each team were counted towards the teams total score for the day.
Punxsy posted the lowest team score of the day, shooting a combined 227 to finish 19 strokes ahead of second place Brookville.
Brianna Hoover led the Lady Chucks with a nine-hole score of 50, four strokes ahead of any other golfer in the field on the day.
Of the seven golfers to finish the day with rounds below 60, three were on Punxsy, as Kiersten Riley posted a 58 and Kylee Shoemaker finished with a 59.
Brookville finished with a team total of 426 to take second place in the season-opening match.
Jenna Grant led the team with a 56, which was good enough for fourth place overall, while Bailey Ganoe posted a 58 and finished fifth overall.
Sophie Sharp finished with a 64 for the Lady Raiders, while Regan Ganoe, Rylee Kelly and Claire Haines all finished with scores of 68.
Double par was the hole limit for the golfers on the round.
Brockway finished just three strokes behind Brookville in third place with a team total of 249.
Sylvia Pisarchick led the Lady Rovers with a 54, which was good enough for a tie for second place overall.
Grace Stewart finished with a 62 for Brockway, while Sara Trunzo posted a 66 and Miranda Marcini finished with a 67.
Mariah Saraphini and Mackenzie Webster both finished with rounds of 68 for Brockway, but this scores were not counted towards the team’s total.
Ridgway finished the day in fourth place, posting a team score of 254.
Laney Gilmore led the team with a 54, which put her in a tie for second overall with Brockway’s Pisarchick.
Jordan Reitz finished with a 64 for the Lady Elkers, while Kaitlyn Amacher and Alexa Steis both posted round totals of 68 on the day.
Curwensville finished fifth in the five-team field with a team total of 260.
Lauren Tozer posted the lowest score of the day for the Lady Golden Tide with a 63.
Hailey Conklin finished her round with a 64, as Jensen Duke posted a 66 and Chasey Howell closed with a 67.
Briana Swindell also posted a 68 for Curwensville.
