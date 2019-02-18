Feb. 22–24, Girl Scouts throughout western Pennsylvania and nationwide will participate in National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2019, celebrating the entrepreneurial program that has sparked the success of millions of women.
All of the proceeds fund troop projects and experiences, as well as programs for girls in western Pennsylvania, such as outdoor adventures and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Many Girl Scouts invest their earnings back into their communities, according to a press release. Girl Scouts in western Pennsylvania have served within their community through park beautification, providing much needed goods and services to the youth and elderly, collecting donations for animal shelters and wildlife refuges, and more, a spokesman said.
“The weekend is an exciting celebration for Girl Scouts, because it’s their opportunity to expand their reach into the community and drive towards their goals,” says Patricia A. Burkart, CEO of Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA). “This is when we see girls go beyond their comfort zone by approaching potential customers, looking them in the eye, and asking for their support. It’s these interactions with community members that build girls’ courage, confidence, and people skills that she’ll use in the classroom or on the debate team or, someday, during a job interview.”
While Girl Scout troops across the western Pennsylvania region will be operating cookie booths in grocery stores, malls, and more, on Friday, Feb. 22, GSWPA is celebrating with local Girl Scouts at the following cookie booths from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. unless otherwise noted below.
Throughout the duration of the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie season, which will end on Sunday, March 17, varieties offered will include: Girl Scout S’mores®, Thin Mints®, Tagalongs®, Samoas®, Trefoils®, Do-si-Dos®, Savannah Smiles®, and Toffee-Tastic®, which is a gluten-free cookie.
Girl Scout Cookies can only be purchased from a registered Girl Scout. To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.