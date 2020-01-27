BROCKWAY 47,
KANE 38
Score By Quarters
Kane;8;13;6;11;—;38
Brockway;7;12;17;11;—;47
Kane—38
Emily Bucheit 5 5-6 17, Ainsley Saf 4 0-0 10, Sarri Swanson 2 3-4 7, Rainee Wright 0 0-0 0, Sierra Hillman 1 2-4 4, Hannah Braun 0 0-0 0, Aubri Haight 0 0-0 0, Sadie Walter 0 0-0 0, Raeann Asel 0 0-0 0, Madison Stahli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-14 38.
Brockway—47
Macie Smith 2 0-0 4, Ciara Morelli 2 1-2 5, Danielle Wood 6 4-4 16, Selena Buttery 6 2-2 16, Morgan Lindemuth 2 1-2 6, Madison Marzullo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-10 47.
Three-pointers: Kane 4 (Bucheit 2, Saf 2), Brockway 3 (Buttery 2, Lindemuth).