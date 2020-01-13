BRADFORD 60,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 46
Score By Quarters
DCC;8;13;11;14;—;46
Bradford;17;19;17;7—;60
DuBois Central Catholic—46
Shayleigh Gulvas 6 2-4 15, Maia Cogley 3 2-3 8, Martina Swalligan 3 1-2 7, Jordy Kosko 1 0-0 2, Paris Farley 1 0-0 2, Faith Jacob 1 0-0 2, Joanne Case 0 0-0 0, Sophie Ginther 4 2-2 10, Ally Dinger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-11 46.
Bradford—60
Alanna Benson 5 0-0 13, Rylee Close 0 0-0 0, Tess Yost 0 0-0 0, Erica Marshall 5 2-2 12, Kara Lango 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lary 8 2-2 23, Sierra Taylor 4 0-0 8, Mackenzie Swanson 1 0-0 2, Lea Kakalewski 0 0-0 0, Emily Wasner 1 0-0 2, Emma Tyger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 4-4 60.
Three-pointers: DCC 1 (Gulvas), Bradford 8 (Benson 3, Lary 5).