BROCKWAY 49,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 38
Score By Quarters
DCC;5;10;9;14;—;38
Brockway;7;15;17;10;—;49
DuBois Central Catholic - 38
Ashley Wruble 4 1-2 10, Haley Pettenati 2 2-2 7, Abbey Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Shayleigh Gulvas 1 2-2 4, Alyssa Bittner 1 6-10 8, Jordan Kosko 0 0-2 0, Maia Cogley 1 0-0 3, Martina Swalligan 1 4-6 6, Gabby Sabatose 0 0-0 0, Carley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 15-24 38.
Brockway - 49
Maggie Schmader 1 0-0 2, Macie Smith 4 1-3 9, Morgan Lindemuth 1 6-6 8, Selena Buttery 4 4-5 12, Danielle Wood 6 4-6 16, Ciara Morelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 15-20 49.
Three-pointers: DCC 3 (Wruble, H. Pettenati, Cogley).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.