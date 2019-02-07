PUNXSUTAWNEY 52,
DuBOIS 32
Score By Quarters
Punxsy;12;10;14;16;—;52
DuBois;11;8;9;4;—;32
Punxsutawney—52
Sophie Wyatt 2 2-4 6, Sarah Weaver 5 0-0 11, Kate Horner 6 0-1 14, Katelyn Greibel 2 0-1 4, Riley Presloid 3 0-0 7, Abby Gigliotti 3 2-3 8, Ryle Casaday 1 0-0 2, Bella Martino 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 4-8 52.
DuBois—32
Chelsea DeSalve 5 4-8 15, Maddie Smith 1 2-4 4, Olivia Johnson 4 1-1 9, Saige Weible 1 0-0 2, Abby Guiher 0 0-0 0, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Sarah Henninger 1 0-1 2, Allie Snyder 0 0-0 0, Isabella Geist-Salone 0 0-0 0, Lakin Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 7-14 32.
Three-pointers: Punxsutawney 4 (Weaver,, Horner 2, Presloid), DuBois 1 (DeSalve).
NORTH CLARION 54,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 38
Score by Quarters
DCC;7;14;11;6;—;38
No. Clarion;12;18;15;9;—;54
DuBois Central Catholic—38
Ashley Wruble 4 2-2 11, Abbey Pettenati 1 0-0 3, Haley Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Shayleigh Gulvas 3 2-3 8, Alyssa Bittner 3 1-4 7, Gabby Sabatose 0 0-0 0, Jordy Kosko 1 2-2 4, Martina Swalligan 1 0-0 2, Maia Cogley 1 0-0 3, Carley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-13 38.
North Clarion—54
Mackenzie Bauer 5 5-6 15, Abby Gatesman 7 2-2 18, Cierah Monross 2 0-0 4, Gabby Schmader 3 1-2 8, Gabby Carll 2 0-0 4, Haley Sherman 2 1-2 5, Hayley Bush 0 0-0 0, Addison Shaftic 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-12 54.
Three-pointers: DCC 3 (Wruble, A. Pettenati, Cogley), North Clarion 3 (Gatesman 2, Schmader).
