DISTRICT 9
CLASS 2A
SEMIFINALS
REDBANK VALLEY 63,
CLARION 51
Score By Quarters
Redbank;10;10;17;26;—;63
Clarion;11;14;12;14;—;51
Redbank Valley—63
Tara Hinderliter 3 8-10 14, Lauren Smith 3 1-2 7, Emma Huffman 1 0-0 2, Madison Foringer 6 1-1 13, Claire Clouse 1 0-0 2, Ryleigh Smathers 0 0-0 0, Alivia Huffman 6 5-11 18, Caylen Rearick 3 0-2 7, Gabby Dinger 0 0-0 0, Megan Gourley 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Edmonds 0 0-0 0, Karlee Shoemaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 15-26 63.
Clarion—51
Payton Simko 3 0-0 6, Jordan Best 2 3-4 7, KK Girvan 8 4-8 23, Kaitlyn Constantino 3 5-6 12, Noel Anthony 0 1-4 1, Eva Lerch 0 2-2 2, Rebekah Ketner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 15-24 51.
Three-pointers: Redbank Valley 2 (Rearick, A. Huffman), Clarion 4 (Girvan 3, Constantino).
KEYSTONE 43,
RIDGWAY 41
Score By Quarters
Ridgway;5;10;10;16;—;41
Keystone;11;11;6;15;—;43
Ridgway—41
Christina Fullem 3 2-2 8, Gabby Rohr 2 6-12 10, Lindsay Steis 3 4-4 10, Payton Delhunty 0 3-4 3, Eve Cobaugh 1 0-0 2, Julie Peterson 2 3-5 8. Total: 11 18-27 41.
Keystone—43
Emily Lauer 5 5-6 16, Maddie Dunlap 0 0-1 0, Alyssa Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Danae Hurrelbrink 2 0-0 5, Jozee Weaver 8 0-0 18, Natalie Bowser 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 5-7 4.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 1 (Peterson), Keystone 4 (Weaver 2, Lauer, Hurrelbrink)