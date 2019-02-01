ST. MARYS 50,
DuBOIS 45
Score by Quarters
St. Marys;16;6;15;13;—;50
DuBois;11;11;13;9;—;45
St. Marys—50
Kaylee Muccio 2 2-3 7, Kyla Johnson 8 2-4 19, Megan Quesenberry 1 1-4 3, Allison Schlimm 1 3-4 5, Samantha Hayes 3 2-4 8, Abigail Adamski 1 0-0 2, Lauren Eckert 1 0-0 2, Britney Shaw 0 0-0 0, Maria Chiappelli 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 10-19 50.
DuBois—45
Cheslea DeSalve 7 8-9 26, Maddie Smith 2 0-0 4, Abby Guiher 1 2-2 5, Olivia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Taylor Smith 0 0-0 0, Saige Weible 3 2-2 8, Sarah Henninger 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-13 45.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Muccio, Johnson), DuBois 5 (DeSalve 4, Guiher).
KANE 55,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42
Score By Quarters
Kane;17;16;14;8;—;55
DCC;8;12;10;12;—;42
Kane—55
H Buhl 4 0-0 12, E Marconi 10 6-6 26, E Bucheit 3 2-2 9, S Hillman 0 1-2 1, H Brown 2 2-3 7. Totals: 18 11-13 55.
DuBois Central Catholic—42
Ashley Wruble 2 1-4 5, Haley Pettenati 4 0-0 8, Shayleigh Gulvas 7 0-0 15, Martina Swalligan 2 0-0 4, Maia Cogley 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Bittner 4 0-1 8. Totals: 20 1-5 42.
Three-pointers: Kane 6 (Buhl 4, Bucket, Brown), DuBois Central Catholic 1 (Gulvas).
BROOKVILLE 60,
BROCKWAY 23
Score By Quarters
Brockway;9;4;1;9;—;23
Brookville;17;19;12;12;—;60
Brockway—23
Maggie Schmader 0 2-4 2, Macie Smith 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lindemuth 2 6-8 11, Selena Buttery 0 2-2 2, Danielle Wood 1 1-4 4, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0, Sarah Roseman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Carnahan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 11-18 23.
Brookville—60
Madison Johnson 3 0-0 7, Morgan Johnson 3 0-1 7, Kira Powell 2 0-0 6, Marcy Schindler 6 2-2 14, Lexis Hatzinikolas 4 0-0 8, Lauren Hergert 1 0-0 2, Jillian Taylor 1 0-0 2, Jenna Grant 2 0-0 4, Mikayla Aikins 1 3-4 5, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 0-0 0, Sophie Sharp 2 0-0 4, Bailey Ganoe 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 6-9 60.
Three-pointers: Brockway 2 (Lindemuth, Wood), Brookville 4 (Ma. Johnson, Mo. Johnson, Powell 2).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 60,
SHEFFIELD 19
Score By Quarters
ECC;14;20;11;15;—;60
Sheffield;8;4;3;4;—;19
Elk County Catholic—60
Sadie VanAlstine 3 1-2 10, Morgan Wolf 1 0-0 3, Julia Aikens 5 0-0 11, Taylor Newton 9 3-4 21, Tami Geci 1 0-0 2, Emily Wolf 1 0-0 2, Maddy Kear 3 0-0 9, Ellie Fledderman 1 0-0 2, Brooke Bauer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-6 60.
Sheffield—19
Allison Schmader 0 0-2 0, Lilly Louffenburger 3 1-1 7, Marissa Grubbs 3 0-0 6, Emily Lichtenberger 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Burnham 1 0-2 2. Totals: 9 1-3 19.
Three-pointers: Elk County Catholic 8 (VanAlstine 3, M Wolf, Aikens, Kear 3), Sheffield none.
