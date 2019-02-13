CLARION 53,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 40
Score By Quarters
Clarion;8;10;12;23;—;53
DCC;13;4;12;11;—;40
Clarion—53
Kaitlyn Constantino 8 12-14 28, KK Girvan 6 0-0 12, Wendy Beverage 1 0-0 2, Jordan Best 1 0-0 2, Eva Lerch 0 2-2 2, Ali Troese 1 4-4 7. Totals: 17 16-18 53.
DuBois Central Catholic—40
Alyssa Bittner 6 1-2 13, Martina Swalligan 2 0-1 4, Abbey Pettenati 3 4-7 11, Haley Pettenati 1 0-0 2, Jordy Kosko 1 0-0 2, Ashely Wruble 2 2-2 6, Gabby Sabatose 1 0-0 2, Carley Semancik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-11 40.
Three-pointers: Clarion 1 (Troese), DuBois Central Catholic 1 (A. Pettenati).
BROOKVILLE 59,
ST. MARYS 47
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;6;11;11;19;—;47
Brookville;15;14;11;19;—;59
St. Marys—47
Kaylee Muccio 1 0-0 2, Kyla Johnson 3 0-0 7, Megan Quesenberry 8 7-10 23, Allison Schlimm 2 2-3 7, Samantha Hayes 2 0-0 4, Abby Adamski 0 0-0 0, Lauren Eckert 1 2-3 4, Britney Shaw 0 0-0 0, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-16 47.
Brookville—59
Kira Powell 0 0-0 0, Morgan Johnson 3 2-2 8, Madison Johnson 5 2-4 14, Marcy Schindler 3 9-10 15, Lexis Hatzinikolas 3 2-2 8, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hergert 4 2-2 10, Jenna Grant 1 2-2 4, Mikayla Aikins 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 20-25 59.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 2 (Johnson, Schlimm), Brookville 1 (Ma. Johnson).
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 52,
BRADFORD 38
Score by Quarters
Bradford;9;8;16;5;—;38
ECC;7;17;18;10;—;52
Bradford—38
Morgan Tyger 1 0-0 2, Makenzee Maley 5 0-0 13, Erica Marshall 7 0-0 14, Hannah Lary 1 5-6 7, Emily Warner 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Swanson 1 0-0 2, Torie Keane 0 0-0 0, Ryley Cleveland 0 0-0 0, Mya Babcock 0 0-0 0 . Totals: 15 3-6 38.
Elk County Catholic—52
Sady VanAlstine 4 0-0 12, Morgan Wolf 1 0-0 2, Julia Aikens 3 0-0 8, Taylor Newton 5 4-5 14, Tami Geci 2 0-0 4, Emily Wolfe 2 0-0 4, Maddie Kear 3 0-0 8, Ellie Fledderman 0 0-0 0, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 4-5 52.
Three-pointers: Bradford 4 (Maley 3), ECC 8 (VanAlstine 4, Aikens 2, Kear 2.
