MARION CENTER 46,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 24
Score By Quarters
Marion Center;10;7;13;16;—;46
DCC;6;9;6;1;—;24
Marion Center—46
Alexa Ackerman 4 0-0 11, Jackie Fetsko 5 1-1 11, Laney Monroe 6 3-4 16, Ariah Alabran 4 0-3 8, Jerzy Coble 0 0-0 0, Sarah Fulton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 4-8 46.
DuBois Central Catholic—24
Shayleigh Gulvas 4 0-0 8, Martina Swalligan 1 3-4 5, Ashley Wruble 1 0-0 3, Haley Pettenati 1 0-0 2, Abbey Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Bittner 1 0-0 2, Maia Conley 1 0-0 2, Jordan Kosko 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3-4 24.
Three-pointers: Marion Center 4 (Alexa Ackerman 3, Laney Monroe), DuBois Central Catholic 1 (Ashely Wruble).
TUESDAY
HOLLIDAYSBURG 61,
ST. MARYS 58, OT
Score By Quarters
St. Marys;18;5;19;12;4;—;58
Hollidaysburg;13;8;11;22;7;—;61
St. Marys—58
Kaylee Muccio 1 5-8 7, Abby Adamski 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 9 1-2 21, Britney Shaw 2 3-5 7, Megan Quesenberry 3 6-8 13, Allison Schlimm 4 1-1 9, Samantha Hayes 0 1-2 1, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 17-26 58.
Hollidaysburg—61
Goins 4 4-4 14, McClain 2 1-2 6, Snyder 1 0-0 3, Dilemman 4 2-5 11, O'Neil 5 1-2 14, Bell 3 2-4 11, Smith 0 1-2 1, Miller 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 13-21 61.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 3 (Kyla Johnson 2, Megan Quesenberry), Hollidaysburg 11 (Goins 2, McClain, Snyder, Hileman, O'Neil 3, Bell 3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.