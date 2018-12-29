FRIDAY
BROOKVILLE TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
BROOKVILLE 59,
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35
Score By Quarters
DCC;13;7;9;6;-;35
Brookville;18;19;15;7;-;59
DCC - 35
Ashley Wruble 3 1-2 9, Abbey Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Haley Pettenati 2 0-0 5, Shayleigh Gulvas 0 0-6 0, Alyssa Bittner 1 0-2 2, Maia Cogley 0 1-2 1, Jordan Kosko 2 0-2 4, Martina Swalligan 5 0-0 10, Gabby Sabatose 0 3-4 3, Carley Semancik 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 6-20 35.
Brookville - 59
Morgan Johnson 4 4-6 12, Madison Johnson 4 3-4 11, Kira Powell 2 2-2 7, Marcy Schindler 5 2-3 12, Lexis Hatzinikolas 1 0-2 2, Lauren Hergert 3 1-3 9, Jenna Grant 1 0-0 2, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aikins 2 0-0 4, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-22 59.
3-pointers: DCC 3 (Wruble 2, H. Pettenati), Brookville 1 (Powell).
CONSOLATION GAME
DuBOIS 40, BROCKWAY 29
Score By Quarters
Brockway;4;5;12;8;-;29
DuBois;8;17;10;5;-;40
Brockway - 29
Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Macie Smith 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lindemuth 2 0-0 5, Selena Buttery 2 2-2 6, Danielle Wood 5 1-2 14, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-4 29.
DuBois - 40
Chelsea DeSalve 5 4-7 15, Madi Smith 4 0-2 8, Abi Guiher 1 3-5 6, Taylor Smith 3 0-0 6, Saige Weible 0 2-2 2, Olivia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 10-18 40
3-pointers: Brockway 4 (Lindemuth, Wood 3), DuBois 2 (DeSalve, Guiher).
ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT
JOHNSONBURG 39.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 29
Score by Quarters
ECC;6;11;5;7;—;29
J'burg;8;15;5;11;—;39
Elk County Catholic—29
Sadie VanAlstine 4 0-0 12, Taylor Newton 3 0-0 6, Tami Geci 0 0-0 0, Emily Wolf 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kear 1 0-0 3, Julia Aikens 3 1-2 8, Ellie Fledderman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wolf 0 0-0 0, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals:11 1-2 29.
Johnsonburg—39
Maria Jones 8 2-2 18, Cassidy King 4 4-5 13, Amanda Williams 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Kocjancic 3 0-0 6, Rylee Casilio 0 0-1 0. Totals: 16 6-8 39.
Three-pointers: ECC 6 (VanAlstine 4, Kear, Aikens), J'burg 1 (King).
ST. MARYS 41,
RIDGWAY 26
Score by Quarters
Ridgway;5;10;7;4;—;26
St. Marys;9;16;4;12;—;41
Ridgway—26
Casey Wodford 4 1-4 9, Gabbi Rohr 1 1-3 3, Lindsay Steis 0 0-0 0, Eve Cobaugh 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Kasmierski 1 2-2 4, Christina Fullem 3 2-4 8, Julie Peterson 1 0-0 2, Claudia Yates 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-13 26.
St. Marys—41
Kaylee Muccio 3 4-5 10, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 1 1-4 3, Allison Schlimm 5 0-0 13, Samantha Hayes 2 0-0 4, Lauren Eckert 2 0-0 5, Britney Shaw 1 4-4 6, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-13 41.
Three-pointers: Ridgway 0, St. Marys 4 (Schlimm 3, Eckert).
SATURDAY
ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
ST. MARYS 41,
JOHNSONBURG 31
Score by Quarters
J'burg;6;4;13;8;—;31
St. Marys;10;9;15;7;—;41
Johnsonburg—31
Maria Jones 5 0-2 10, Cassidy King 3 2-2 9, Lindsey Kocjancic 2 0-0 4, Rylee Casilio 2 0-0 6, Amanda Williams 1 0-2 2, Emma King 0 0-0 0, Ella Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Tess Kocjancic 0 0-0 0, Carmellia Pratt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-6 31.
St. Marys—41
Kaylee Muccio 8 0-0 22, Allison Schlimm 5 0-0 11, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 4, Samantha Hayes 1 0-2 2, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Lauren Eckert 0 0-0 0, Britney Shaw 1 0-0 2, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 0-2 41.
Three-pointers: J'burg 3 (King, Casilio 2), St. Marys 7 (Muccio 6, Schlimm).
