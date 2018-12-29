FRIDAY

BROOKVILLE TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

BROOKVILLE 59,

DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35

Score By Quarters

DCC;13;7;9;6;-;35

Brookville;18;19;15;7;-;59

DCC - 35

Ashley Wruble 3 1-2 9, Abbey Pettenati 0 0-0 0, Haley Pettenati 2 0-0 5, Shayleigh Gulvas 0 0-6 0, Alyssa Bittner 1 0-2 2, Maia Cogley 0 1-2 1, Jordan Kosko 2 0-2 4, Martina Swalligan 5 0-0 10, Gabby Sabatose 0 3-4 3, Carley Semancik 0 1-2 1. Totals: 13 6-20 35.

Brookville - 59

Morgan Johnson 4 4-6 12, Madison Johnson 4 3-4 11, Kira Powell 2 2-2 7, Marcy Schindler 5 2-3 12, Lexis Hatzinikolas 1 0-2 2, Lauren Hergert 3 1-3 9, Jenna Grant 1 0-0 2, Jillian Taylor 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Aikins 2 0-0 4, Sophie Sharp 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 12-22 59.

3-pointers: DCC 3 (Wruble 2, H. Pettenati), Brookville 1 (Powell).

CONSOLATION GAME

DuBOIS 40, BROCKWAY 29

Score By Quarters

Brockway;4;5;12;8;-;29

DuBois;8;17;10;5;-;40

Brockway - 29

Maggie Schmader 0 0-0 0, Macie Smith 2 0-0 4, Morgan Lindemuth 2 0-0 5, Selena Buttery 2 2-2 6, Danielle Wood 5 1-2 14, Ciara Morelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3-4 29.

DuBois - 40

Chelsea DeSalve 5 4-7 15, Madi Smith 4 0-2 8, Abi Guiher 1 3-5 6, Taylor Smith 3 0-0 6, Saige Weible 0 2-2 2, Olivia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 10-18 40

3-pointers: Brockway 4 (Lindemuth, Wood 3), DuBois 2 (DeSalve, Guiher).

ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT

JOHNSONBURG 39.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 29

Score by Quarters

ECC;6;11;5;7;—;29

J'burg;8;15;5;11;—;39

Elk County Catholic—29

Sadie VanAlstine 4 0-0 12, Taylor Newton 3 0-0 6, Tami Geci 0 0-0 0, Emily Wolf 0 0-0 0, Maddie Kear 1 0-0 3, Julia Aikens 3 1-2 8, Ellie Fledderman 0 0-0 0, Morgan Wolf 0 0-0 0, Brooke Bauer 0 0-0 0. Totals:11 1-2 29.

Johnsonburg—39

Maria Jones 8 2-2 18, Cassidy King 4 4-5 13, Amanda Williams 1 0-0 2, Lindsey Kocjancic 3 0-0 6, Rylee Casilio 0 0-1 0. Totals: 16 6-8 39.

Three-pointers: ECC 6 (VanAlstine 4, Kear, Aikens), J'burg 1 (King).

ST. MARYS 41,

RIDGWAY 26

Score by Quarters

Ridgway;5;10;7;4;—;26

St. Marys;9;16;4;12;—;41

Ridgway—26

Casey Wodford 4 1-4 9, Gabbi Rohr 1 1-3 3, Lindsay Steis 0 0-0 0, Eve Cobaugh 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Kasmierski 1 2-2 4, Christina Fullem 3 2-4 8, Julie Peterson 1 0-0 2, Claudia Yates 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 6-13 26.

St. Marys—41

Kaylee Muccio 3 4-5 10, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Kyla Johnson 1 1-4 3, Allison Schlimm 5 0-0 13, Samantha Hayes 2 0-0 4, Lauren Eckert 2 0-0 5, Britney Shaw 1 4-4 6, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 9-13 41.

Three-pointers: Ridgway 0, St. Marys 4 (Schlimm 3, Eckert).

SATURDAY

ELK COUNTY TOURNAMENT

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

ST. MARYS 41,

JOHNSONBURG 31

Score by Quarters

J'burg;6;4;13;8;—;31

St. Marys;10;9;15;7;—;41

Johnsonburg—31

Maria Jones 5 0-2 10, Cassidy King 3 2-2 9, Lindsey Kocjancic 2 0-0 4, Rylee Casilio 2 0-0 6, Amanda Williams 1 0-2 2, Emma King 0 0-0 0, Ella Stauffer 0 0-0 0, Tess Kocjancic 0 0-0 0, Carmellia Pratt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-6 31.

St. Marys—41

Kaylee Muccio 8 0-0 22, Allison Schlimm 5 0-0 11, Kyla Johnson 2 0-0 4, Samantha Hayes 1 0-2 2, Abigail Adamski 0 0-0 0, Lauren Eckert 0 0-0 0, Britney Shaw 1 0-0 2, Maria Chiappelli 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 0-2 41.

Three-pointers: J'burg 3 (King, Casilio 2), St. Marys 7 (Muccio 6, Schlimm).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.