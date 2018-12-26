DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 45,
BROCKWAY 28
Score By Quarters
DCC;7;14;12;12;—;45
Brockway;2;8;6;12;—;28
DuBois Central Catholic—45
Ashley Wruble 4 0-0 10, Maia Cogley 1 2-2 4, Shayleigh Gulvas 2 0-0 5, Alyssa Bittner 1 3-3 5, Jordan Kosko 1 0-0 2, Haley Pettenati 1 0-1 3, Abbey Pettenati 2 1-2 6, Gabby Sabatose 1 2-4 4, Martina Swalligan 1 4-7 6, Carley Semancick 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 12-19 45.
Brockway—28
Morgan Lindemuth 3 0-0 8, Selena Buttery 3 1-2 7, Maggie Schmader 0 3-4 3, Danielle Wood 2 0-0 5, Ciara Morelli 0 1-2 1, Macie Smith 2 0-1 4. Totals: 10 5-9 28.
Three-pointers: DuBois Central Catholic 5 (Ashley Wruble 2, Shayleigh Gulvas, Haley Pettenati, Abbey Pettenati), Brockway 3 (Morgan Lindemuth 2, Danielle Wood).
BROOKVILLE 63,
DuBOIS 47
Score By Quarters
DuBois;10;12;18;7;-;47
Brookville;17;17;13;16;-;63
DuBois—47
Chelsea DeSalve 4 6-10 16, Madi Smith 2 1-3 5, Abi Guiher 1 3-5 6, Olivia Johnson 1 2-2 4, Taylor Smith 6 0-0 12, Saige Weible 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 1 0-2 2. Totals: 16 12-22 47.
Brookville—63
Madison Johnson 3 0-1 6, Morgan Johnson 6 7-8 22, Marcy Schindler 7 0-0 15, Kira Powell 1 1-2 4, Lexis Hatzinikolas 0 0-0 0, Lauren Hergert 1 3-7 5, Jillian Taylor 1 0-2 2, Jenna Grant 0 2-2 2, Mikayla Aikins 1 3-4 5, Sophie Sharp 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 16-26 63.
3-pointers: DuBois 3 (DeSalve 2, Guiher), Brookville 3 (Mo. Johnson, Schindler, Powell).
