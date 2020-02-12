ST. MARYS 46,
BROOKVILLE 44
Score By Quarters
Brookville;15;9;10;10;—;44
St. Marys;6;15;19;6;—;46
Brookville—44
Lauren Hergert 3 4-4 10, Madison Johnson 1 4-4 6, Morgan Johnson 7 1-1 13, Leah Kammerdeiner 0 0-0 0, Macy Schindler 6 2-4 15, Alayna Haight 0 0-0 0, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 11-14 44.
St. Marys—46
Kyla Johnson 2 0-1 5, Samantha Hayes 1 1-2 3, Kaylee Muccio 5 0-1 12, Lauren Eckert 2 1-3 5, Allison Schlimm 2 0-0 6, Isabelle Caskey 2 2-2 6, Megan Quesenberry 0 0-0 0, Britney Shaw 3 0-1 7, Maria Chiappelli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 4-10 46.
Three-pointers: Brookville 1 (Schindler), St. Marys 6 (Johnson, Muccio 2, Schlimm 2, Shaw).
CLARION 54,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 35
Score by Quarters
DCC;14;9;6;6;—;35
Clarion;6;14;19;15;—;54
DuBois Central Catholic—35
Shayleigh Gulvas 4 5-8 13, Martina Swalligan 2 0-1 4, Jordy Kosko 2 2-4 6, Maia Cogley 3 0-4 8, Faith jacob 2 0-0 4, Sophie Ginther 0 0-0 0, JoAnne Case 0 0-0 0, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Anna Vandervort 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 7-17 35.
Clarion—54
Payton Simko 2 2-2 6, Jordan Best 2 2-2 6, KK Girvan 5 2-4 12, Kaitlyn Constantino 8 3-7 19, Noel Anthony 2 0-0 4, Eva Lerch 0 0-1 0, Bekah Ketner 1 3-3 5, Paula Lopez 1 0-0 2, Jenna Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 12-19 54.
Three-pointers: 2 (Cogley 2), Clarion 0.