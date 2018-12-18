BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 19,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 18
Score By Quarters
BCC;5;4;8;2;—;19
DCS;2;2;2;12;—;18
Blair County Christian—19
Maddie Snyder 4 1-2 9, Macaylee Duey 1 2-4 4, Meredith Dull 0 0-1 0, Kiersten Hileman 2 0-0 4, Melanie Miller 1 0-1 2, Mallory Hileman 0 0-0 0, Annelise Johnston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 3-8 19.
DuBois Christian School—18
Sophia Williamson 3 0-8 6, Gabby Meholick 0 0-2 0, Hannah Deitch 1 0-0 2, Emily Deitch 1 0-0 2, Colesy Brownlee 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 3 0-4 6. Totals: 9 0-14 18.
Three-pointers: None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.