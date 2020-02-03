CENTRAL-MARTINSBURG 42,
BROOKVILLE 38
Score By Quarters
Central;14;11;8;9;—;42
Brookville;14;4;12;8;—;38
Central-Martinsburg—42
Kathryn Longenecker 1 0-0 2, Kyley Metzger 6 0-0 12, Madison Eicher 1 0-0 3, Bailey Hueston 2 2-2 6, Erin Brumbaugh 4 3-4 14, Leah Johnston 1 0-0 2, MacKenzie Miller 1 1-2 3, Jaida Oakes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-8 42.
Brookville—38
Lauren Hergert 2 1-2 6, Madison Johnson 1 4-7 6, Morgan Johnson 3 0-0 7, Leah Kammerdeiner 1 0-0 3, Marcy Schindler 6 3-4 16, Brooke Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Alayna Haight 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 8-13 38.
Three-pointers: Central 4 (Brumbaugh 3, Eicher), Brookville 4 (Hergert, Mo. Johnson, Kammerdeiner, Schindler).